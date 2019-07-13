|
|
Phillip J. Justice
Huron - With our deepest sorrows, we announce that Phillip James Justice (P.J.), age 39, beloved son, brother, and uncle died suddenly in his home on July 10, 2019.
Phillip was known by those who loved him for his kind, giving, and patient nature, but especially as the gentlest man they knew. He worked for over 11 years at the
Tschetter-Hohm Nursing Home in Huron, SD until they closed. He was a hard-working employee and was loved by the staff and residents.
He will be missed everyday by his mother, Diana (Tharp) Justice-LeGrand, father, Mark Justice and his wife Mong, a sister Lorie King (Darrin), brothers Robert (Natasha), Jason (Olimpia), and a stepbrother Steven Duong. Thirteen nieces, two nephews, and eight great nieces and nephews will remember him fondly as a wonderfully kindhearted and generous uncle.
We love and miss you P.J. We will forever remember your courage through life's challenges and be grateful we were fortunate enough to be touched by such a truly special individual. We pray you have found glorious peace and comfort in the arms of the Lord and of those who went home before you.
"Lord God, from whom human sadness is never hidden, you know the burden of grief that we feel at the loss of Phillip. As we mourn his passing from this life, comfort us with the knowledge that Phillip now lives in your loving embrace. We ask this through Christ our Lord, Amen."
Memorial services will begin 1:00 pm Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 13, 2019