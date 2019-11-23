Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Phillip "Phil" Miedema

Phillip "Phil" Miedema Obituary
Phillip "Phil" Miedema

Sioux Falls - Phillip "Phil" Miedema, 79, died on Nov. 21, 2019 at Ava's House By Sanford in Sioux Falls. A celebration of Phil's life will be 11 AM on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Phil's family will be present for a memorial visitation from 5-7 PM Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Carol Miedema, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Chris (Trent) Fliginger, Rapid City, SD; son, Aaron (Michele) Miedema, Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren: Jacob Fliginger, Kane, Mearah, Aubrey and Kael Miedema; four siblings, Mary (Jim) Covey, Des Moines, IA, Adele (Randy) Jacobson, Huron, SD, Mark (Jan) Miedema, Bath, ME, and Jean (Nabil) Nour, Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Phyllis Miedema.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
