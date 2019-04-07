|
|
Phillip Pickart
Sioux Falls - Phillip J. Pickart, 83, died Friday April 5, 2019 in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM Tuesday April 9th at St. Michael Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday April 8th at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. A Liturgical Wake Service followed by the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM at the funeral home on Monday.
Phillip was born March 26, 1936 on a farm west of Parkston, SD. He grew up and graduated from high school at Parkston and then enrolled at SDSU in Brookings where he graduated with a degree in pharmacy in 1958. He then worked for Statz Pharmacy in Parkston before purchasing the pharmacy in Winner, SD in 1967. He retired in 1993 and moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 2006 to be near his children and grandchildren.
He married Leola A. "Lee" Wermers on September 21, 1963 at Parkston. She preceded him in death on October 6, 2015.
Survivors include his children, Ann (James) Hall, Highlands Ranch, CO, Jon (Deanna) Pickart and Mark (Jodi) Pickart, all of Sioux Falls, SD; three grandchildren; and one brother, Joseph (Marcella) Pickart, Corsica, SD. www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 7, 2019