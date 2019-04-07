Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Wake
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Pickart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Pickart


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phillip Pickart Obituary
Phillip Pickart

Sioux Falls - Phillip J. Pickart, 83, died Friday April 5, 2019 in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM Tuesday April 9th at St. Michael Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday April 8th at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. A Liturgical Wake Service followed by the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM at the funeral home on Monday.

Phillip was born March 26, 1936 on a farm west of Parkston, SD. He grew up and graduated from high school at Parkston and then enrolled at SDSU in Brookings where he graduated with a degree in pharmacy in 1958. He then worked for Statz Pharmacy in Parkston before purchasing the pharmacy in Winner, SD in 1967. He retired in 1993 and moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 2006 to be near his children and grandchildren.

He married Leola A. "Lee" Wermers on September 21, 1963 at Parkston. She preceded him in death on October 6, 2015.

Survivors include his children, Ann (James) Hall, Highlands Ranch, CO, Jon (Deanna) Pickart and Mark (Jodi) Pickart, all of Sioux Falls, SD; three grandchildren; and one brother, Joseph (Marcella) Pickart, Corsica, SD. www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now