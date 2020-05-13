|
Phyllis A. Kirschman
Sioux Falls - Phyllis Kirschman, 87, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village, Sioux Falls, SD.
Private family memorial service will be at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave. with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery Columbarium.
This service will be live-streamed at 11:00 am Friday, May 15, 2020, and may be viewed on the Miller Funeral Home YouTube Channel by going to our website at www.millerfh.com to follow the link.
Phyllis Thompson, daughter of Otis and Mabel (Rogers) Thompson, was born November 4, 1932, at Yankton S.D. She grew up in Sioux Falls, SD where she graduated from Washington High School in 1951.
Phyllis was united in marriage with James Kirschman on February 6, 1952 in Luverne, MN. They were blessed with two daughters, Lisa and Julie.
Phyllis began working as a bank teller at Northwest Bank and Home Federal Bank where she worked for 25 years retiring in 1995.
Phyllis loved family, traveling, shopping, playing mahjong, bridge and bowling. She was a member of the Westward Ho Country Club where she participated in many golf leagues.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 68 years, Jim Kirschman, Sioux Falls, SD; two daughters, Lisa (Tom) Nesvig, Gaylord, MN, Julie (Steve) Fletcher, Centennial, CO; four grandchildren, Eric (Becky) Nesvig, Waconia, MN, Rob Nesvig, Minneapolis, MN, Ashley (Mike) Huscroft, Centennial, CO, Alyssa (Rob) Hayes, Centennial, CO; three great grandchildren, Evan Nesvig, Waconia, MN, Logan & Kenley Huscroft, Centennial, CO. and expecting another great granddaughter-Baby Girl Hayes
The family is so grateful for 2 special caregivers for Phyllis. Heartfelt thanks to Rhonda Niewenhuis and Sadie Plummer for all their special care.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 6 siblings and her best friend and sister Patricia Anderson.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 13 to May 15, 2020