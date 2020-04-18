|
|
Phyllis Bergdale
Alcester - Phyllis Bergdale, 88, of Alcester, went home to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. She passed away at the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions funeral services will be held at a later date at the Alcester Baptist Church in Alcester, SD. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Alcester. To see the full obituary please go to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Phyllis Elaine Christensen was born on December 27, 1931 in Gilmore City, Iowa; she was the daughter of Elmer & Violet Christensen. Phyllis graduated from Colman High School in 1949 and then attended Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1953. She worked as a nurse for Robert Olson in Sioux Falls before she married Bernard Bergdale on December 28, 1956. The couple farmed around Alcester until they retired in 1993. She worked as a nurse at the Morningside Manor and Union County Home Healthcare throughout her period on the farm. Phyllis was an active member at the Alcester Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bernard Bergdale, sisters: Erlis (Carroll) Nelson of Colman, SD & Pauline (Eldon) Nelson of Sioux Falls, her children, Sue & John Faust of Bloomington, MN, John & Sandy Bergdale of Sioux City, IA, Nancy & Brian Westemeyer of Overland Park, KS, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank the caregivers for all the compassionate care Phyllis received over the last few years from the nursing homes and hospice staffs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020