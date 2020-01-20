Services
Phyllis Berkland Obituary
Phyllis Berkland

Sioux Falls - Phyllis Berkland, 94, of Sioux Falls, departed from this life to be with her Lord on January 16, 2020, at Ava's House, hospice, in Sioux Falls. Visitation, with the family present, will be from 1:00-3:00, January 25, at First Lutheran Church with funeral to follow at 3:00.

Grateful for sharing her life are four daughters: Linda (Larry) Perkins, Barbara (Van) Fishback, Lori (Ray) Hessefort, Lisa (Paul) Kern, and three sons: Doug (Lana), Dave (Corky), Tom (Diana); 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Global Health Ministries, 7831 Hickory Street NE, Fridley, MN 55432.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
