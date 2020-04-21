Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
live-streamed at www.georgeboom.com
Phyllis Breuer Obituary
Phyllis Breuer

Sioux Falls - Phyllis Faye Breuer, 84, died on April 19, 2020 from the disease AFTD at the United Living Community in Brookings, SD. A private funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Her service will be live-streamed online on Thursday at 10:00 AM. A link to this event is available at www.georgeboom.com.

Grateful for having shared her life are her four children, Steven (Anita) Breuer, Sioux Falls, SD, Linda (Craig) Friedrich, Aurora, SD, David (Jacque) Breuer, Phoenix, AZ, and Paul Breuer, Sioux Falls, SD; 5 grandchildren, Sami Deome and Michael Breuer, Colin (Jenna) Friedrich, Christa Friedrich and Cayleah Friedrich; 4 great-grandchildren, Sonia Deome, Tane Friedrich, Cooper Friedrich and Harper Friedrich; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis D. "Dale" Breuer in 2016; parents, Forrest and Grace Henderson; granddaughter, Sonia Breuer; 3 brothers, Gaylord, Myron and Gordon Henderson; and one sister, Dolores Sherman; and Their dog, Midnight. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
