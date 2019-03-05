|
|
Phyllis Drew
Jasper, Minnesota - Age 86, of Jasper, died peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home in Jasper. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Pipestone, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at church. Burial will be in the Jasper City Cemetery in Jasper, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Hartquist Funeral Home - Pipestone Chapel.
Phyllis Ione Drew was born on April 10, 1932 to Ralph and Gladys (Bridel) Place in Benson, Minnesota. She attended grade school in DeGraff, Minnesota, moving to Benson for the start of the 7th grade. She graduated from Benson High School in 1950. Phyllis played the cornet in the band and was also a Baton Twirler. In her senior year, she was a member of the Class Play - Jane Eyre. Growing up she was a 4-H member for 10 years in Swift County. She had numerous State Fair trips on demonstrations, and attended the Junior Livestock Show with Beef. Phyllis attended a Conservation Trip to Itasca State Park in 1949. This is where she met her future husband, Bill Drew. She married Clayton William "Bill" Drew at the Pilgrim Congregation Church in Benson on January 27, 1951. Phyllis and William spent over 65 years together. Phyllis remained at home on the farm after Bill's death on December 16, 2015. In February of 2019 her health began to decline and in the final week of February she was placed under hospice care but remained at home, just as Bill had in his final days. Phyllis died peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home at the age of 86 years, 10 months, and 18 days.
Phyllis was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Pipestone, where she served three terms as a Deacon and was Chairwoman of Circles and President of the Women's Association. In addition to those positions, she taught Sunday School. She served as 4-H Leader of Eden Jolly Junior for over 25 years. In 1956, Eden Jolly Juniors was the top 4-H Club in Minnesota. Phyllis attended 4-H Congress in Chicago in November of 1956 for this honor. Phyllis worked at the Pipestone Food Shelf for over 25 years - serving as treasurer during that time.
Phyllis excelled at making homemade gifts for her children and grandchildren for Christmas. She loved knitting, crocheting, and quilting. During the 80s, she made Martha Nelson Thomas baby dolls prior to the big trend of Cabbage Patch dolls. She was also an avid Minnesota Twins Fan.
Phyllis is lovingly remembered by her eight children, Mona (Harlan) TenNapel of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Susan Drew of Sioux Falls, Warren (Cheryl) Drew of Centerville, South Dakota, Billie (Ron) Halbersma of Pipestone, Minnesota, Cheryl (Allan) Pederson of Jasper, Wayne (Kimberlee) Drew of Jasper, Judy (Gary) Evans of Pipestone and Bruce (Fiancé, Luann Gorter) Drew of Jasper; Phyllis' "ninth child," Curt Roos of Hardwick, Minnesota; seventeen grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her sister, Doris DeSutter of Ashland, Nebraska; and her brother, Melvin Place of Blue Earth, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; one sister, Elaine Thompson; and one daughter-in-law, Sharla Drew.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 5, 2019