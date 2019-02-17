|
Phyllis Lavon Drury
- - Phyllis was born October 9, 1923 and passed away February 11, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by her family at her grandson's home.
She is survived by her children, daughter LeAnn and husband Allan whom she has lived with since 2013 in Indian Head Park, Illinois, and son John Ronald and wife Brigitte of Waterloo, Iowa, 2 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years John (Jack), parents John and Florence (Ende) Carlson of Beresford, South Dakota and sisters Lucille (Wayne) Wastel, DeVona (Clayton) Fedderson all of Beresford and brother Merle (Iona) Carlson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and 1 nephew.
Phyllis and Jack were married and began their life together in South Dakota. They also lived in Kentucky for a short time, then in Dubuque, Iowa, where Jack retired from John Deere in 1982. They spent winters in Arizona and then moved back to Beresford to spend time with Phyllis's family.
Phyllis crocheted her entire life and was enjoying that until 2 days before she became ill. She was a lifetime member of the United Church of Christ in Beresford, South Dakota where any memorials may be sent.
