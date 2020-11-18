1/1
Phyllis Layher
1930 - 2020
Phyllis Layher

Shakopee, MN - Phyllis G. Layher, age 89, of Shakopee, MN, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Emerald Crest in Shakopee.

Phyllis was born on November 22, 1930, in Beaver Township, Kansas, the daughter of George and Grace (Haskens) Greenberg. She married Julius Layher on October 2, 1948.

Prior to retirement, Phyllis worked a few jobs, as a pharmacist assistant, and a cashier at Shopko. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, embroidery, baking and cooking.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Julius (2004); son, Robert; and parents, George and Grace Greenberg. She is survived by her daughter, Barb Henriksen; son, Ed (Bonnie); grandchildren, Brandy (Brian) Koster, Andrea DeMont, Darin (Angel) Layher, Dawn Layher (Charles), Grant Layher, Amber (Brandon) Frantz, Christopher Layher, and Derek Layher; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Marvin Greenberg and Sharon Pope.

Private family service will be held Friday, November 20, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Service will be livestreamed on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page, starting at 2 PM on Friday. Interment for Phyllis and Julius will be held in the Spring at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
McNearney Funeral Home
McNearney Funeral Home
1220 East Third Avenue
Shakopee, MN 55379
(952) 445-2755
