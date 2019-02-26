|
Phyllis M. Karbo
Sioux Falls, SD - Phyllis Karbo, 91, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Her funeral service will be 11 AM Sat., Mar. 2 at Peace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, with burial at Russell Cemetery, Russell, MN. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Survivors include 5 children, Larry (Gail) Karbo, Sioux Falls, Roberta Karbo, Sioux Falls, David (Rhonda) Karbo, Russell, MN, Sandi (Neal) Nelson, Barrett, MN, Dan (Linda) Karbo, Sioux Falls; a son-in-law, Craig Skuya, Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters-in-law, Arlene Smedsrud, Sioux Falls and Lorraine Smedsrud, Fargo, ND. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019