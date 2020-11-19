Phyllis May Hubert
Brandon - Phyllis May Hubert, 84, died on Nov. 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls with visitation starting at 10:00 AM on Monday at the church. Visit www.georgeboom.com
for a more complete obituary and a link to view her service online.
Those left to cherish Phyllis' memory include her son, Mark (Lori) Hubert of Elkton, SD; three grandchildren: Justin Hubert, Travis Hubert and Toni Goodbird; five great-grandchildren: Lizzy & Lilly Morgan, Isaiah, Asher and Connor Goodbird; one brother, Wes (Deb) Jurgens of Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hubert on December 12, 2018; and her parents, Leonard and Valeda Jurgens.