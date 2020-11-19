1/1
Phyllis May Hubert
Phyllis May Hubert

Brandon - Phyllis May Hubert, 84, died on Nov. 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls with visitation starting at 10:00 AM on Monday at the church. Visit www.georgeboom.com for a more complete obituary and a link to view her service online.

Those left to cherish Phyllis' memory include her son, Mark (Lori) Hubert of Elkton, SD; three grandchildren: Justin Hubert, Travis Hubert and Toni Goodbird; five great-grandchildren: Lizzy & Lilly Morgan, Isaiah, Asher and Connor Goodbird; one brother, Wes (Deb) Jurgens of Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hubert on December 12, 2018; and her parents, Leonard and Valeda Jurgens.






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 AM
East Side Lutheran Church
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
East Side Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
