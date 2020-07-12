Phyllis Montis

Phyllis MontisSioux Falls - Phyllis Darlene Montis passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2020.Phyllis leaves behind a loving family and especially cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family includes: one son, Douglas William Montis & significant other Chloe Ann Newhouse; grandchildren: Neal Douglas (Kara) Montis, Amanda Rae (Austin) Soper, and Meagan Marjorie (Luke) Lumb; great grandchildren: Paige Taylor and Aiden James Soper, and Ellie Rae and Logan Mae Lumb; niece Cheri (Larry) Kraemer; grandnephew and grandniece Lucas and Kiera Kraemer. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Chad William Montis, nephew Kendall Dain Langerock, brother Donald Langerock, and best friend and sister-in-law Roberta Langerock.The family will receive friends at First Presbyterian Church 209 E. 2nd Street, Parker, South Dakota on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with visitation at 9:00 AM and funeral services at 10:00AM. Private burial to follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.In memory of Phyllis, memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church of Parker, South Dakota.