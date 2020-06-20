Phyllis Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Nelson

Sioux Falls, SD - Phyllis Nelson, 68, of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will held on Monday, June 22 at 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. All are welcome to join the service in person or via livestream at www.kinzleyfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved