Phyllis Nelson
Sioux Falls, SD - Phyllis Nelson, 68, of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will held on Monday, June 22 at 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. All are welcome to join the service in person or via livestream at www.kinzleyfh.com.
Sioux Falls, SD - Phyllis Nelson, 68, of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will held on Monday, June 22 at 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. All are welcome to join the service in person or via livestream at www.kinzleyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.