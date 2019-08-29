Services
Hartquist Funeral & Cremation Services
207 W Elm St
Luverne, MN 56156
(507) 283-2777
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartquist Funeral & Cremation Services
207 W Elm St
Luverne, MN 56156
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Hartquist Funeral & Cremation Services
207 W Elm St
Luverne, MN 56156
Phyllis Schouwenburg Obituary
Phyllis Schouwenburg

Sioux Falls - Age 85, formerly of Hills and Luverne, MN, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5 - 7 PM at Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Funeral service will be Friday, Aug. 30, at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne.

She is survived by her husband, Don; four daughters; and many other family.

To view full obituary, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
