Phyllis Schouwenburg
Sioux Falls - Age 85, formerly of Hills and Luverne, MN, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5 - 7 PM at Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Funeral service will be Friday, Aug. 30, at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne.
She is survived by her husband, Don; four daughters; and many other family.
To view full obituary, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 29, 2019