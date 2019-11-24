|
|
Phyllis Vanden Brink
Boyden, IA - Phyllis Vanden Brink age 79 of Boyden, IA died Sat. Nov. 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by family in Boyden.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Tues. Nov. 26, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in George, IA with Pastor Bryan Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Sheridan Township Cemetery at Boyden, IA.
Visitation will be Mon. Nov. 25, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with the family present at the Tabernacle Baptist Church of George. A sing-along will follow the visitation.
Jurrens Funeral Home of George is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019