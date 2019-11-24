Services
Jurrens Funeral Home Of George
300 E Dakota Ave
George, IA 51237
(712) 475-3308
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
George, IA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
George, IA
Phyllis Vanden Brink

Phyllis Vanden Brink Obituary
Phyllis Vanden Brink

Boyden, IA - Phyllis Vanden Brink age 79 of Boyden, IA died Sat. Nov. 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by family in Boyden.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Tues. Nov. 26, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in George, IA with Pastor Bryan Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Sheridan Township Cemetery at Boyden, IA.

Visitation will be Mon. Nov. 25, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with the family present at the Tabernacle Baptist Church of George. A sing-along will follow the visitation.

Jurrens Funeral Home of George is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
