Polly Ann Dickenson Hanks
Canoga Park, CA - Polly Ann Dickenson Hanks, age 89, of Canoga Park, CA passed away on July 22, 2019. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD on August 19, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Polly was born on November 7, 1929 in Winner, SD. Raised by her parents, Rollie E. Dickenson and Eleanor Dickenson, in Sioux Falls, SD, she graduated from Washington High School in 1948. Polly married Maurice E. Hanks on June 2, 1950. In 1952, they moved to Clear Lake where they owned and operated Hanks Funeral Home until 1965. She was the Worthy Matron of Eastern Star in Clear Lake.
In 1965, she moved to Southern California where she did accounting and bookkeeping for a number of years. Upon retirement, she moved to Henderson, NV, where she lived until 2011, when she returned to southern California.
She is survived by sons Rollie, Terry, Maury and Barry; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rollie and Eleanor and her husband Maurice.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019