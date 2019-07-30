|
Presli Peterson
Sioux Falls, SD - Presli Peterson, 15, passed away unexpectedly at Avera Hospital surrounded by her family on July 26, 2019.
Visitation will take place at Peace Lutheran Church, 5509 W 41st Street, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 3:00- 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church.
The family encourages you to come as you are and dress casual. We are truly blessed to have had Presli in our lives for 15 wonderful years. She will live on forever in the hearts of her friends and family.
She will be dearly missed by her parents Paige and Roy; brother Reed (Becky); Sister Peri; grandparents Roland and Joanne Pohlman; uncle Rik (Andrea) Pohlman; Aunt Patti LaSourd; uncle Pat LaSourd; uncle Reynold (Kim) Peterson; cousins Ann Marie, Lincoln, Riley, Courtney, Caitlyn (Kyle) and Chloe; and her 4-legged friends Mackie, Missy, Princess, Meatball and Rita.
She was preceded in death by her Grammy Ella Peterson. Please visit www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 30, 2019