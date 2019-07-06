|
Quentin Oleson
Sioux Falls - Dr. Quentin G. Oleson, 96, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. His funeral service will be 10:00 AM Monday, July 8 at George Boom Funeral Home & Crematory, Sioux Falls, with interment at 1:30 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery, Scotland, SD. Visitation begins at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 7 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Quentin Gail Oleson, son of Oscar and Gladys (Tolman) Oleson, was born on December 26, 1922 in Yale, SD. The family moved to Tulare, SD, where he attended school and graduated from Tulare High School in 1941. Following a year in the CCCs he enrolled in classes at Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen before being inducted into the U.S. Army in 1943 serving at Ft. Bliss, TX, and in Calcutta, India. Upon discharge in 1946 he earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in business education and secondary ed administration from USD in Vermillion. He met and married Inez Vera Hiller on October 15, 1948 in Kaylor, SD. At the time they met, their fathers were the respective managers of the two grain elevators in Kaylor.
After graduation, Quentin taught high school in Oldham, Canistota and Centerville, SD, before moving to California in 1954 where he pursued a graduate degree and taught high school. After successfully obtaining his doctorate from UCLA in 1960, the family moved to Vermillion, where Quentin began a 26 year career as Chairman of the Business Teacher Education Department in the USD School Of Education.
Following his retirement in 1986, Quentin enjoyed woodworking, crafting, painting, gardening and golfing. Inez and Quentin took up ballroom dancing and over the years were members of a number of dance groups in Vermillion and Sioux Falls traveling to numerous dances in the region and developing many wonderful friendships. They also traveled extensively in the U.S. and in Europe and enjoyed a number of years as RVers, spending winters in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, but they particularly enjoyed their winters as condo-dwellers in the Palm Springs area.
Grateful for having shared his life are his four children, Lyndon Oleson and his wife, Diane, Sioux Falls, SD, Janella Mathiesen and her husband, Rick, Sioux Falls, SD, Nanette Balleweg, Vermillion, SD, Wendy Chapman and her husband, Kevin, McKinney, TX; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Quentin was preceded in death by his wife, Inez, his parents, his sister Ormalyn Boetel and brother Orwin Oleson.
Special thanks to the staff of Sanford In-home Hospice, the staff at Ava's House and to the staff and all the friends at Good Samaritan Village.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 6, 2019