Services
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
(712) 476-2106
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the Lighthouse
Rock Valley, IA
Salem, Arkansas, Formerly Rock Valley, Iowa - Quinnten Paul Rozeboom, 48, of Salem Arkansas, formerly of Rock Valley, Iowa, died of a massive heart attack at his home on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Visitation with Quinn's family, to celebrate his life, will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lighthouse in Rock Valley, Iowa.

Quinn was born on February 17, 1971 to Sandy (Williams) Rozeboom and Vernon Rozeboom. He graduated from Rock Valley Community School in 1989. His love of cooking took him to Culinary School. He loved being a chef. After battling Bipolar Disorder for years, he finally found his happy place in the hills of the Ozarks in Arkansas.

The loves of his life were his Pit Bulls, Maggie Mae and Ellie Mae, they didn't even know they were dogs, let alone Pit Bulls!

Quinn is survived by his mother, Sandy Schlumbohm; his brother, Travis and wife Karisa; niece, Madi and nephew, Mason all of Rock Valley; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his father, Vernon; grandparents, Pete and Marie Rozeboom and Ray and Claris Williams; uncles, Herm Rozeboom, Jerald Shoemaker, and Ted King; and aunt, Henrietta King.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
