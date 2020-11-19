Rachel CrowleySioux Falls, SD - Rachel Codiano Crowley, 60, passed away due to complications from Covid, on November 16, 2020, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Rachel was born on June 17, 1960, to Joseph and Dorothea Codiano and grew up in Brookville, Indiana. She attended Ball State University and graduated with a bachelor's and master's degree. She moved to Oregon and then settled in the upper mid-west , both in Sioux City, IA and Sioux Falls, SD. She went back to college at Emporia State and obtained her master's degree in Library Science. Rachel spent her professional career, as a librarian, at Westmar College, Morningside College, Briar Cliff University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and the University of Sioux Falls. She was passionate about the library being a resource for students and staff. She also loved to teach students how to find information and maximize the opportunities the library offered. In her spare time, she enjoyed music, reading, wine tasting, crafts and hosting foreign exchange students.Rachel will be missed by her three sisters, Becky Codiano, Richmond, IN, Karen (Bill) Kleinhenz, Westerville, OH, Julie (Mark) Harcourt, Rushville, IN and nephew and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.A memorial service for Rachel will be held at the University of Sioux Falls Mears Library on Friday, November 20 at 3:30 pm. Another memorial service for her and her mother, who passed away earlier this year, will be held in her home town of Brookville, Indiana, on April 10, 2021. Those wishing to donate in Rachel's memory may contribute to the Rachel Crowley Library Fund at the University of Sioux Falls, Attn: Institutional Advancement, 1101 West 22nd Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 or the Joseph Codiano memorial scholarship fund at FCCF.