Rachel McMurry
Canton, SD - Rachel A. McMurry 87, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home in Canton with her family. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Canton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID precautions, lunch will not be served and mask use is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Canton United Methodist Church.
Rachel Arlette Peterson was born November 25th 1932, to Arthur and Grada (Roetman) Peterson in Goldfield, IA. Rachel grew up on the family farm in Iowa with her five siblings and graduated from Clarion High School in 1950. Rachel continued her education at Iowa State University where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics Education. While attending college, Rachel met her husband John H. McMurry and they were united in marriage on June 12th 1955 in Goldfield, IA.
Rachels greatest joy was being a wife and a mother. Throughout her years Rachel was often seen in the kitchen cooking for her family and the one or two guests that were always welcome at the table. Rachel served her family and the community selflessly with daily acts of kindness. Rachel was a member of the Canton United Methodist Church and served on various committees; however, some of her greatest service was her listening ear. Rachel spent time with people and cared for them deeply.
Rachel is survived by her five children: John (Katherine) McMurry, Brighton, CO; Carla (Doug) Kozak, Vermillion, SD; Diane McMurry, Canton, SD; Brent (Suzanne) McMurry, Lakeville, MN; and Renee (Brit) Gilman, Elgin, IL. Rachel is also survived by her sister Eleanor McCoy, Urbandale, IA and several grandchildren.
Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, and one sister. All who knew and loved Rachel are grateful to have shared in her life. www.andersonandsonsfh.com