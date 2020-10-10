Rachelann Plucker
Sioux Falls - Rachelann Plucker, 94, died October 8, 2020, of natural causes at her Sioux Falls home. Rachelann McFarlin was born in Iowa in 1924. She grew up there and then graduated from Sioux Falls College in 1949. In 1951 she married Luvern Plucker. The couple lived near Lennox. Luvern died in 1991. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Sioux Falls. Survivors: two sons: James (Judy) Plucker, Red Wing, MN and William (Cheryl) Plucker, Valley Center, KS; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marvel Fisher, Denver and Zella Mae Sandin, Chicago. Public graveside services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the Lennox Cemetery. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com