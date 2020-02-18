|
|
Rajka Dolas
Sioux Falls - Rajka Dolas passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born on February 2, 1929 in Visoko, Bosnia.
Rajka is survived by: children, Nevenka (Dragan) Miric, Dušanka Dolas, Nenad (Binasa) Dolas, Dragan (Žana) Dolas; grandchildren, Bojan Miric, Neven (Adriana) Miric, Vanja (Jessica) Dolas, Žarko (Vèro) Dolas, Igor (Ally) Dolas, Andrea Dolas and great-grandchildren Yovan Dolas, Zara Dolas, Alexia Dolas, Lena Dolas, Nora Dolas, Matthew Dolas, and Dimitrije Dolas.
A funeral service for Rajka will begin at noon on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. The family will be present one hour prior to the service to greet friends. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020