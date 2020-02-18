Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Resources
More Obituaries for Rajka Dolas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rajka Dolas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rajka Dolas Obituary
Rajka Dolas

Sioux Falls - Rajka Dolas passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born on February 2, 1929 in Visoko, Bosnia.

Rajka is survived by: children, Nevenka (Dragan) Miric, Dušanka Dolas, Nenad (Binasa) Dolas, Dragan (Žana) Dolas; grandchildren, Bojan Miric, Neven (Adriana) Miric, Vanja (Jessica) Dolas, Žarko (Vèro) Dolas, Igor (Ally) Dolas, Andrea Dolas and great-grandchildren Yovan Dolas, Zara Dolas, Alexia Dolas, Lena Dolas, Nora Dolas, Matthew Dolas, and Dimitrije Dolas.

A funeral service for Rajka will begin at noon on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. The family will be present one hour prior to the service to greet friends. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rajka's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -