Ralph Dybdahl
Sioux Falls - Ralph A. Dybdahl, 80, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Salem, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House after a long battle with cancer. Funeral services will begin at 11 am on Saturday, January 18 at Grace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will begin at 9 am. Following lunch at the church, burial will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Salem at 2 pm.
Ralph was born to Melvin and Gyda (Tonsager) Dybdahl on January 23, 1939 on a farm near Volga, SD. He graduated from Volga High School and married Gail Bortnem in 1958. They lived in Volga and Mitchell, and then settled in Salem where they raised their family and lived for 53 years. They moved to Sioux Falls in 2018.
Ralph worked several jobs including Milk Plant Manager at Volga Creamery, salesman at Sears and Roebuck, where he attended the Dale Carnegie course, and then began his career in banking as a collection manager at Securities Acceptance Co. in Mitchell. Following this, he began in Salem at McCook County National Bank (which became First Dakota National Bank), where he worked until retirement. After retirement he purchased Salem Furniture and co-owned Wash-N-Go Car Wash. Ralph also served as a McCook County Commissioner for several terms. In his earlier years, he served 3 years in the SD National Guard with 6 months of active duty.
Ralph was very involved in the Salem community with activities such as McCook Central Booster Club, Lions Club officer, Cub Scouts Treasurer, Salem PSA, McCook Country Club board, and Jaycees officer. He was a very active member of Christ Lutheran Church, where he served as President and in other miscellaneous positions.
He lived his life to the fullest by supporting all of his children's and grandchildren's various activities, golfing, hunting, playing cards, dancing, snowmobiling and having coffee with the guys. He loved people and telling stories and above all loved his family immensely. He was a true inspiration and will be dearly missed.
Grateful for having shared his life are: his wife of almost 62 years, Gail of Sioux Falls; children and grandchildren, Brenda (Les) Aman, Drew and Mitchell of Gayville, SD, Valerie (Kim) Wilhelm, Morgan and McKenzie, Littleton, CO, Brad Dybdahl, Kaitlyn, MaRena, Braden, Bethany of Sioux Falls, SD, Vicki Huitt, Blaine and Bryce of Sioux Falls, SD, and Becky (Bill) Weber, Treyton and Taya of Marshall, MN; brother, Vern (Marlys) of Tyler MN, sister, Ila Blanchard of Big Lake, MN, brothers-in-law, Russ (Laura) Bortnem, Rick (Deb) Bortnem, all of Volga, SD and sister-in-law, Rinda (Randy) Ribstein of Bruce, SD; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Roland, Myron and Jerome, sister, Avis, and brother-in-law, Dale. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020