Ralph Larson
Canistota - Ralph Larson, 70, died after a three month battle with West Nile, at Select Specialty Hospital of Sioux Falls on November 25th. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at First Lutheran Church of Sioux Falls where he was an active member. Service will also be live streamed on Kinzley's website. Burial will follow at the Canistota Cemetery at 12:00 pm. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday evening at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem, SD. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required at both the visitation and funeral. Memorial reception to be held in the summer of 2021 at a later date.
Ralph was born on December 21st, 1949 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Lyle and Ruth (Truex) Larson. He graduated from Canistota High School in 1969. He went on to Mitchell Votech and graduated from the Ag Program. He worked as a mechanic in Mitchell, SD while in school, before he went home to farm and to do mechanic work on the side. Throughout his life he was able to farm on a daily basis with his father, his brother (Don), and his son where they raised corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and cattle. Many other members of the family helped out on the farm over the years and were greatly appreciated. He was very proud of the hard work he put into building his farm and his legacy for his family.
He married Shirley (Finstad) of Watertown, SD on November 17th, 1979. At their wedding, she knew she was in for a life full of adventure, because when they went to get into the vehicle, she was greeted by a chicken. Ralph said, "Get in, I deserve it." He had been known to be part of a prank or two.
In 1981 the couple welcomed their only son, Jeremy. By the age of five Jeremy would usually be found at his Dad's side learning all about farming and life and going with him to the local cenex store. He started farming with his Dad full-time in 2012. Ralph taught him the value of hard work, the importance of family and friends, how to take a moment to enjoy life. Jeremy will miss his conversations with him, especially those about how to progress the farm as they spent hours talking about the farm.
Ralph enjoyed traveling, going to movies, playing cards, driving his side-by-side, playing games, fishing, camping, and visiting with friends and family. He was quick to smile, to laugh, and to voice his opinion. He worked hard and expected those around him to put their best effort forth.
He loved spending time with his grandkids. Some of the best memories are camping together, especially the trips to Disney World. He loved playing games with the grandkids. Levi liked getting to ride with Grandpa in the tractor and to play with Grandpa's special toy tractors. Lily enjoyed having Grandpa go to the father daughter dance this year and sharing Grandpa's buttered popcorn. Alyssa loved having cookie parties and cuddling with Grandpa while watching cartoons.
Ralph struggled with a kidney disease and was blessed by his nephew Travis's kidney donation. The opportunity that the kidney provided to enjoy life to the fullest was the biggest blessing that our family has ever been gifted. Ralph spent those 10 years after the transplant traveling and making the most of his life, including going south with the camper for a few years and all of the vacations he enjoyed. His family remembers him as a confident, loving, hard-working man with a great sense of humor.
Ralph is survived by: his wife Shirley of Canistota, his son Jeremy (Amanda) Larson of Canistota, SD and his grandchildren Lily, Levi and Alyssa of Canistota, his siblings Jerry Larson, Tom (Sheila) Larson, Sue Donaldson, Charles (Paige) Larson all of Sioux Falls, SD, Don (Donna) Larson of Canistota, SD, brother-in-law Don (Roxy) Finstad of Sioux Falls and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Ruth (Truex) Larson, his father and mother-in-law Erwin and Eunice (Lobland) Finstad, his brother Gordon Larson whose drowning at a young age weighed heavily on his heart, and brother-in-law Ken Donaldson. www.kinzleyfh.com