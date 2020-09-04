1/1
Ralph Leo McKee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Leo McKee

Dell Rapids - Ralph Leo McKee, 86, of Dell Rapids died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Avera Dells Area Hospital. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the East Nidaros Cemetery, rural Baltic. Masks are required at the church.

Ralph Leo McKee was born May 19, 1934 to Irene (Jorn) and Lawrence V. McKee in Verdon, Nebraska. He married Delores Moen in Omaha on April 1, 1955.

Ralph is survived by his wife Delores; their eight children: Randy (Carol) of Rapid City, Roger (Glennda) of Tea, Gary of Colorado Springs, Greg of Baltimore, Daniel of Watertown, Donald (Barb) of Montevideo, Mike (Teri) of Dell Rapids and Lisa (Todd) Hirschkorn of Harrisburg; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-children; brother, Harold (Ruby) of Kansas City and many nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Lawrence and Irene McKee; sister, Mary and her husband Earl Ramer; nephew, Doug Ramer; in-laws Carl and Ovidia Moen and Oscar Brende; brother-in-law Clyde Moen.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved