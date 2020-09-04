Ralph Leo McKeeDell Rapids - Ralph Leo McKee, 86, of Dell Rapids died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Avera Dells Area Hospital. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the East Nidaros Cemetery, rural Baltic. Masks are required at the church.Ralph Leo McKee was born May 19, 1934 to Irene (Jorn) and Lawrence V. McKee in Verdon, Nebraska. He married Delores Moen in Omaha on April 1, 1955.Ralph is survived by his wife Delores; their eight children: Randy (Carol) of Rapid City, Roger (Glennda) of Tea, Gary of Colorado Springs, Greg of Baltimore, Daniel of Watertown, Donald (Barb) of Montevideo, Mike (Teri) of Dell Rapids and Lisa (Todd) Hirschkorn of Harrisburg; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-children; brother, Harold (Ruby) of Kansas City and many nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Lawrence and Irene McKee; sister, Mary and her husband Earl Ramer; nephew, Doug Ramer; in-laws Carl and Ovidia Moen and Oscar Brende; brother-in-law Clyde Moen.