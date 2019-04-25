Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Southside Chapel
7400 S. Minnesota Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
1401 S. Covell
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Sioux Falls - Ralph Edward Olsen was born April 9, 1923, in Minneapolis, MN, and passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Sioux Falls from prostate cancer at the age of 96. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes. Survivors include three children - Steven & Jonathan Olsen and Cheryl Wollman, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Ralph pastored churches in North Dakota, Kansas, and Wyoming. He retired in 1985 and then lived in Bridgewater, SD and Trail Ridge in Sioux Falls. Family visitation will be Friday, April 26 from 5 - 7pm at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. and the memorial service will be 10:30am Saturday April 27, at First Baptist Church, 1401 S. Covell in Sioux Falls. Memorials may be designated to First Baptist Van/Bus Ministry.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 25, 2019
