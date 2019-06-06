|
|
Ralph Schreurs
Garretson - Raphael (Ralph) Matthew Schreurs of Garretson, SD, a former manager of the Splitrock Telecom Cooperative, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Mr. Schreurs was born Sept. 9, 1926 on a farm four miles west of Garretson. He attended grade school at Districts 34 and 101 west of Garretson and graduated from Garretson High School in 1944. He helped on the family farm until enlisting in the Army in September of 1946. He was a radio operator in the Signal Corp and was discharged in July of 1948. He married Wilma Tichota May 29, 1951 at the St Mary Catholic Church in Dell Rapids.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma; five children: Scott (Linda) Schreurs, Mansfield, MO, April (fiancé Tom) Schreurs, Fairview, TX, John (Leah) Schreurs, Mansfield, MO, Stuart (Karen) Schreurs, Milbank, and Thomas (Wanda) Schreurs, Mansfield, MO; eleven grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; siblings: Dorothy Vandersnick, Albert Lee, MN, Mary Schreurs, Garretson, and Robert Schreurs, Slayton, MN; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Garretson. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday, at the church, with a Christian Wake Service and Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM.
The Family requests no flowers and those expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to local community volunteer organizations. (The St Rose Church, The Garretson Community Swimming Pool, American Legion Post 23, The Garretson Senior Citizens, The Garretson Community Ambulance Service, Palisade Manor, Etc.)
www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 6, 2019