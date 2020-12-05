Ralph Schwartz
Estelline - Ralph Schwartz, 91, of Estelline, passed away December 2, 2020 at the Estelline Nursing and Care Center. Private family funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, December 7, 2020 and will be livestreamed through the Geise Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm Sunday at the Estelline Arena. Geise Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ralph Rexford Schwartz was born on August 19, 1929 in Brookings County, South Dakota, the son of Edward and Clara (Crowell) Schwartz. Ralph attended county school, Volga High School and graduated from the School of Agriculture "Aggie School" in 1947 in Brookings. He was united in marriage to Donna Jean (Glatzel) on June 1, 1949 in Volga, SD. Together they raised their seven children and farmed near Estelline, SD from 1950 until moving into Estelline, SD in 2011.
Ralph had a passion for farming with International Harvester machinery and raising Black Angus cattle. Ralph was a very common man and took great pride in his farming and farmstead. He did a lot of custom combining and silo filling in the Bruce and Estelline area. He also did carpentry work, building the 4 bedroom house on their farm southwest of Estelline including the cabinetry and 2 fireplaces. Ralph served on the Board of Directors of H-D Electric for 24 years. While on the H-D Board he and Donna Jean enjoyed several trips across the United States. They loved going to old time dances with friends and relatives and Ralph would drive 100 miles for a lutefisk supper.
Ralph and Donna Jean were avid Estelline Redmen/Redhawks fans and community supporters. While he worked hard every day farming, he would drop everything for a ballgame and would travel all night long to a grandchild's ball game. Ralph and Donna Jean were proud to be recognized as Estelline Redmen Fans of the Year twice, and inducted into the South Dakota Basketball Hall of Fame as Fans of the Year in 2014. They were Grand Marshals for the Estelline Homecoming in 2016.
Ralph loved most of all seeing and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, attending their many school sporting events, 4-H, and church activities. He enjoyed hunting with family and friends, especially with his children and grandchildren. Ralph liked attending and visiting family and friends at reunions, graduations, weddings, and other gatherings.
Ralph is survived by his five sons Richard (Darla) Schwartz of Yankton, Ronald (Deb) Schwartz of Hendricks, MN, Roger (Pam) Schwartz, Russell (Katelyn Ruiz) Schwartz of Estelline; and Rex (Trish) Schwartz of Bruce; two daughters Kathleen (Ken) Schaeffer of Garner, IA, and Karola Peterson of Estelline; 15 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws Doris Glatzel and Delores Haroldson.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, parents, step-mother (Anna Mae), brother Robert, sister Mary Lu, half-brothers Harold and Walter, son-in-law Bohn Peterson, and grandson Michael Bortnem.
