Ralph "Doug" Stiles
Sioux Falls - Ralph (Doug) Stiles was born May 20, 1945 to Ralph and Kate (Avery) Stiles in Baltimore, MD. Doug grew up in Aberdeen, SD and graduated from high school in 1963. Doug's career in sales took him to Fargo, ND, Glendale Heights, IL, Midland, TX and finally Sioux Falls, SD. He was a true salesman and loved talking to people and making sure his customers were always taken care of. Doug hung up his sales cap in 2010 and he and his wife June began their retirement. Throughout Doug's life his passion was his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He loved spending time with his family and was always willing to travel to watch his grandkids in their various activities. Doug lost his battle with cancer on March 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, June (Stern) Stiles; his children, Michelle (Doug) Tapio, Plymouth, MN; Michael (Nancy) Stiles of Pipestone, MN; Jason (Claudia) Stiles of Phoenix, AZ; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah Buelow), Brandyn (Maggie), Sarah and Tyler Tapio; Kira, Rachel and Isaac Stiles; two great grandchildren, Oliver and Lucy Tapio; and his sisters, Joyce (Paul) Guhin of Sioux Falls, SD and Sherron (Doug) Grote of Aberdeen, SD.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Kate Stiles
A Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Memorial Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019