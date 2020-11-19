Ramona Brooks
Sioux Falls - Ramona Brooks age 89, a long-time resident of Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Thursday November 19, 2020. Open visitation (family not present) will begin at 5:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Ave. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 21, at the Protestant Cemetery, Parkston, SD, with the Reverend Tim Worthington officiating. The family plans a celebration of Ramona's life to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jack and Ramona Brooks Helping Hand Fund in care of the First Congregational Church, 300 S. Minnesota Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Mary Jo Brooks, Denver, CO, Deborah Peterson, Fairfax, IA; her grandchildren, Taylor Peterson, Luke Peterson, Madeline Scholtz and Jack Scholtz; and a host of other friends. www.millerfh.com