Ramona "Mona" Rohlck
Ramona "Mona" Rohlck

Sioux Falls - Ramona "Mona" Rohlck, 92 years young died on August 24, 2020. Visitation will be held for Mona on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, at George Boom Funeral Home, 3408 East 10th Street, Sioux Falls. Interment immediately following at 11:30 at Hills of Rest Cemetery which is directly adjacent to George Boom Funeral Home. Masks are mandatory.

Mona leaves behind her four sons and their wives; Jason and Barb, Taryl and Mickey, Scott and Stacy, and Brendt and Laurie, her ten grandchildren and their spouses; Kelsey and Jon Larson, Megan and Lucas Lueders, Jacee and Clark Cassarella, Seth and Ellie Rohlck, Nick and Brynn Rohlck, Sydney and Daniel Frost, Amanda Calhoun, Tom Rohlck, Greg Rohlck, Becca and Marcus Palli, and her seven great grandchildren, Greysen and Davis Lueders, Bentley and Emersyn Palli, Remington Frost, Issac and Connor Calhoun. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rohlck and her parents, Albert and Emma Gremmert. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
