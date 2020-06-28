Randall (Randy) Klith
Sioux Falls - Randall "Randy" E. Klith, 59, of Sioux Falls, SD died Friday, June 26, 2020 in a motorcycle accident outside of Winner, SD. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday July 1, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD. Please consider a donation to the family to assist with final expenses. For full obit, guest book, and live stream link visit www.georgeboom.com.
Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter, Tess Klith and grandson Marcus of Sioux Falls; father, J. Steven Horman of Dubuque, IA Stepchildren, Toby Faehnrich, Tate (Amy) Faehnrich, Tacy (Bryon) Hills; four step-grandchildren; girlfriend, Michelle Rasmussen of Sioux Falls; sister, Nicole (Joel) Gruis of Colton, and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.