Randi Kay Unverzagt



Minneapolis - Randi Kay Unverzagt of Minneapolis, MN made her larger than life entrance into Heaven on April 20, 2020 at the age of 54.



Randi was born to Glenn and Mariann Kay Nelson on June 6, 1965 in Canton, SD. Randi was a dedicated and loving daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, mother, cousin, aunt, new grandmother and friend. Randi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norman and Ina Nelson and Howard and Marge Hoffman. She is survived by her parents Glenn and Mariann Kay Nelson, twin sister Robin Nelson, younger sisters Lynne (Steve) Johnson and Carol (Lauren) Rosgaard, children Alexander Unverzagt and Abigail Unverzagt (Joel Johnson) and new granddaughter Amelia Jenifer Johnson as well as many cousins and nieces and nephews who liked to think of her as one of the "crazy aunts."



Randi courageously fought against cancer for more than four years but her beautiful life was taken too soon due to COVID-19. A celebration of Randi's life will be arranged at a time when social distancing is a thing of the past and we can finally come together to grieve this tragic loss.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store