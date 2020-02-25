|
|
Randolph R. "Randy" Joseph
Altoona - Randolph R. "Randy" Joseph, 65, of Altoona, passed away Friday February 21, 2020 at his home.
Randy was born July 10, 1954 in Wagner, SD, to Ferris and Donita (Lunderman) Joseph. He graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, SD.
He is survived by his Wife, Jodi Rust of Altoona; Son, Nicholas (Kayla) Hemmer of Colorado; 3 Grandsons, Kolbe Denherder, Hudson and Maverik Hemmer; Siblings, Jeannie, Richard, Ronnie, Donna, Vikke, Sandy, Ferris Jr., Julie, Cheri, Larry and Stan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Randy is preceded in death by his Parents, Brothers, Gregory, Ricky and Michael.
Randy worked at NSP, Morrell's Meat Packing, Dakota Carrier, the railroad and then went onto work for several trucking companies. Randy was a proud 10-year volunteer of the Red Cross for disaster relief, and went to Guam, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, West Virginia, California, South Dakota and Hawaii, and many other locations.
Randy loved to play softball and enjoyed playing in many different leagues. He played drum for the Lakota at his church. He loved to attend pow wows throughout the Midwest and would attend them all summer long. Randy had a competitive spirit and took part in the run / walk wellness events at the pow wows and won many medals.
He had a passion for good looking cars and also drove the sprint car hauler semi for close friends and went across the country to different racetracks, and specialized in the tire set up. He always looked forward to the pit brat parties after the races were done.
His sobriety birth date was April 1, 1990 and was an active member of AA. He would hold meetings at the South Dakota State Penitentiary for inmates. He was also a member of Al-Anon.
Randy will be remembered as a great listener and could connect with people in many different ways, offering guidance and support. Randy had a passion for pejuta sapa "coffee" and could often be found drinking it and reading the newspaper at McDonald's, Burger King and Panera Bread.
He and Jodi enjoyed traveling in his retirement and loved driving. They would often drive long distances just to get a burger, get donuts at local bakeries, shop for antiques and visiting family throughout the US.
A memorial service will take place in Sioux Falls, SD this summer.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, of Altoona, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at
www.chippewavalleycremation.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020