|
|
Randy Jacob Nelson
Sioux Falls, SD - Randy Jacob Nelson, 53, joined Heaven's ranks on May 21, 2019. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 28 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Following the burial, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Minnehaha Country Club until 7:00 PM. An online guestbook is available at georgeboom.com.
Randy Jacob Nelson was born in Sioux Falls, SD to Glenn and Loretta (Semmler) Nelson on September 2nd, 1965. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1983.
Although Randy earned his high school diploma from LHS, he spent a majority of his time in the school's auto mechanics department, improving the condition of teachers' cars. This quickly became a life-long hobby and passion. Randy attended an automotive technical school in Phoenix, AZ, completing his degree with honors and fewer fingertips.
As a professional, Randy is most well-known for his role as the owner and president of AAA Collections, Inc., a position he held with honor for 32 years. As a man of... business... Randy prioritized proactive, effective, and growth-oriented leadership. He took an innovative and visionary approach to work with him each day- in addition to a can of Diet Coke and fashion forward footwear.
Randy was a firm believer that a business' role in the community was multi-faceted, and AAA Collections actively volunteered with community organizations such as Meals on Wheels, Jr. Achievement, and other business development opportunities for members of the community.
Although Randy's strong business perspective drove AAA Collections to considerable expansion and prosperity, much of the success can be attributed to his hard-working employees, who Randy appreciated beyond words.
Many of Randy's crowning achievements were founded outside of the office.
Randy was joined in marriage to Kena Schaaf on his 24th birthday, September 2nd, 1989. Although this gesture is often interpreted as romantic and selfless, it served in an additional role as risk management for never forgetting an anniversary.
Randy's love and dedication to Kena grew through every year of their marriage. In 2010, Kena began dialysis as she was diagnosed with kidney failure. From the first day, Randy encompassed the many roles of nurse, cheerleader, emotional support, and food delivery man. Loyally, Randy could be found at each and every dialysis session. He worked closely with the medical staff to ensure Kena was receiving the highest quality of care. As Kena began home dialysis, Randy took a hands-on approach to become trained in each step of the procedure, allowing him to provide loving care for Kena in the comfort of their home.
Randy and Kena welcomed four children into this world, and depending on the day this was "four too many!" Although each child was strong willed and independent, each one brought Randy a unique sense of purpose and fulfillment.
Randy was always looking for new hobbies, and enjoyed teaching his children golf, attending the NHRA Winternationals, and showing his kids the proper way to mow the lawn to his specifications. Sharing these passions with his children led to further involvement in the community. Randy was one of the founding sponsors of the Legends, a non-profit that encourages children to be the healthiest they can be.
Never willing to miss an opportunity for a well-placed joke, Randy's sense of humor and choice vocabulary often raised some eyebrows but always elicited the immense joy of laughter. Every gathering with Randy led to laughter and fond memories that will be shared amongst friends and family for many years to come.
Throughout the decades, Randy's playful sense of humor and quick wit earned him an abundance of business associates, friends, and family members.
Randy is survived by his wife Kena, daughter Keni Nelson of Salt Lake City, UT, son Kade Nelson of Sioux Falls, son Kylin Nelson of Sioux Falls, daughter Kayler (Austin) Ridl of Sioux Falls, brother Jeff (Chris) Nelson of Brandon, sister by marriage and love Lacey (Dave) Schlagel of Sioux Falls, brother by marriage and love Tyler (Heidi) Schaaf of Simpsonville, SC, mother and father-in-law Ken and Susan Schaaf of Sioux Falls, niece Heather (Brian) Crosby, nephew Dan (Amber) Nelson, niece Addison Schaaf, and niece Ellorie Schlagel.
Randy was eagerly anticipating becoming a grandfather come August.
Randy was preceded in death by his father and mother.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to two organizations Randy was passionate about: The First Tee of South Dakota (https://donorbox.org/thefirstteesouthdakota-online-donations) and Survivors Joining for Hope (http://survivorsjoiningforhope.com/donate).
Published in The Argus Leader from May 25 to May 26, 2019