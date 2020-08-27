Randy Lee Olson
Sioux Falls - Randy Lee Olson, 61, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital.
Randy was a long time employee at Avera McKennan Hospital.
Survivors include his children, Jason, Amanda (Lee Loneman), Tom, Dustin (Meg Anderson) Chasidy, Jordan; siblings, Cindy (Randy Lambert) and Terry (Jeannette) Olson; six grandchildren, Autumn, Hayley, Cody, Olivia, Robbie, Kadan; and special friend, Sandra Weekly and children, Rosa, Alexia and Harmony.
Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Monday, August 31, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation with family present will begin at 12:00PM. Due to COVID 19, the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing honored.