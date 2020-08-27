1/1
Randy Lee Olson
Randy Lee Olson

Sioux Falls - Randy Lee Olson, 61, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Randy was a long time employee at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Survivors include his children, Jason, Amanda (Lee Loneman), Tom, Dustin (Meg Anderson) Chasidy, Jordan; siblings, Cindy (Randy Lambert) and Terry (Jeannette) Olson; six grandchildren, Autumn, Hayley, Cody, Olivia, Robbie, Kadan; and special friend, Sandra Weekly and children, Rosa, Alexia and Harmony.

Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Monday, August 31, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation with family present will begin at 12:00PM. Due to COVID 19, the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing honored.www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
12:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
AUG
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
