|
|
Randy W. Swensen
Harwood, ND - Randy W. Swensen, 68, formerly of Lennox and Garretson, SD, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston, TX. after a year-and-a-half-long battle with acute leukemia.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Grace Covenant Church in Fargo.
Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Prayer Service, Friday in the church.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Harwood, ND.
A complete obituary is available at westfuneralhome.com
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, West Fargo, ND
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020