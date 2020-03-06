Resources
Randy W. Swensen

Randy W. Swensen Obituary
Harwood, ND - Randy W. Swensen, 68, formerly of Lennox and Garretson, SD, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston, TX. after a year-and-a-half-long battle with acute leukemia.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Grace Covenant Church in Fargo.

Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Prayer Service, Friday in the church.

Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Harwood, ND.

A complete obituary is available at westfuneralhome.com

West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, West Fargo, ND
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
