Randy Wieman
Marion - Randy Wieman, 64 passed away November 20, 2020 at Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, SD. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm Wednesday, November 25th at Walter's Funeral Home in Marion with a grave-side family service at Monroe Cemetery immediately following.
Randy Mark Wieman was born on December, 23, 1955 to Hilbertus and Goldie Wieman of rural Monroe, SD. Randy passed away at Tieszen Memorial Home on November 20, 2020. Randy will be missed for his gentleness and his loving spirit.
Randy was baptized in 1956 at the First Reformed Church in Monroe. He attended churches in Sioux Falls and Holland, MI. Randy attended Special Education programs in Salem and Freeman from 1965 - 1973. In 1973 Randy was enrolled in the Hope Haven Program at Rock Valley, IA, completing that program in 1976. In May, 1976 Randy was enrolled at Sioux Vocational Services in Sioux Falls. He worked in the woodworking shop until he started work at Burger King in 1988. He worked there for nine years. After that he worked at Econofoods until it closed. In 2003 Randy started work as janitor at Howe Heating and Plumbing. Randy loved working there and had many friends, but due to health reasons he retired in 2013. In 2013 Randy moved into Assisted Living at Tieszen Memorial Home and was currently a resident of their nursing care.
Randy loved spending time with his family. He was a prankster and always wanted a hug. Randy was known by many and if he didn't know you he would say "I know you, you are my friend". He loved Country Music, Johnny Cash, Kenny Roger and Keith Urban. He attended many concerts with friends. He loved movies and going out to eat a cheeseburger, fries and coke. He also passed time with latch-hook, paint by number, word search and doing paper-work at his beloved desk. He participated in Special Olympics
of South Dakota. In 1999 he was chosen to participate in the World Special Olympics
Summer Games in Raleigh, N.C. He always looked forward to summer vacations in Michigan with family. Randy loved traveling and going places, but no matter what he would end it with "Now What?"
Christmas was Randy's favorite time of year. He would get to celebrate his birthday on the 23rd and then Christmas with family on the 25th. He loved getting presents and every year would ask for the same thing - a red car. He'd always tell us "I'm a good driver" and end it with "Please with Sugar on Top".
Grateful for sharing his life are siblings, Glenda Vetter of Holland, MI, Eldon (Diane) Wieman of Madison, Carol (Lynn) Husby of Sioux Falls, Gloria (Norm) Buck of Crooks, and Dave (Jill) Wieman of Sioux Falls. His 6 nephews, 8 nieces, 19 great-nieces and nephews, 6 great-great nieces and nephews, as well as other family and friends that were so dear to Randy's heart.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents Hilbertus and Goldie, brother Norm and brother-In-Law Daryl Vetter.
Cards may be sent to: Carol Husby, 708 E El Dorado Dr, Sioux Falls, SD 57108