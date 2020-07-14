Ray FaragherSioux Falls - Ray Faragher Jr., of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Monday, July 13, 2020.Ray was born May 14, 1924, to Ray and Minnie Faragher. He grew up on the family farm near Ellsworth, Minnesota. He went to high school in Adrian and played in the band (until he backed over his trombone) and was quarterback of their nine-man football team. After graduation, Ray enlisted in the Navy to join WWII in the South Pacific. He was stationed on Tinian, and like many of his generation, talked little of his contribution there.After the war, Ray returned to the farm and was married in 1946 to Phyllis Akkerman. The couple moved to Sioux Falls to make their life and he worked with implement dealers; first International Harvester and then for Dakota Iron/Dakon. Ray reinvented himself in midlife and became a financial consultant for IDS. They always loved social activity and he spent his retirement years dividing his time between those cherished friends & family and the lawn mower.He is survived by two sons, Scott (Roxie) and Brad (Linda); one granddaughter, Robin; and sister, Gwen; as well as nephews and nieces and their extended families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Minnie; siblings, Daryl and Darlene; and his wife, Phyllis.There will be a committal service at a later date. Instead of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Ray loved his, and everyone else's dogs.