|
|
Ray J. Entringer
Colman - Ray J. Entringer, 89, of Colman, SD passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Dells Nursing & Rehab Center; four days shy of his 90th birthday. Ray is survived by his wife of 68 years, Grace; five children: Pat (Roger) Nelson, Lake Norden; Pete (Julie) Entringer, Colman; Carol Tjarks, Flandreau; Sandi (Mike) Lovro, and Doug Entringer, both of Colman; daughter-in-law Pat Entringer, Colman; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, one son Mike, a daughter-in-law Sandy, one brother and two sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Colman, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 pm Sunday at St. Peter Catholic Church with a 6:00 pm scripture service. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019