Services
Skroch Funeral Chapel
214 N Main
Colman, SD 57017
(605) 997-2431
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Colman, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Entringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray J. Entringer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray J. Entringer Obituary
Ray J. Entringer

Colman - Ray J. Entringer, 89, of Colman, SD passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Dells Nursing & Rehab Center; four days shy of his 90th birthday. Ray is survived by his wife of 68 years, Grace; five children: Pat (Roger) Nelson, Lake Norden; Pete (Julie) Entringer, Colman; Carol Tjarks, Flandreau; Sandi (Mike) Lovro, and Doug Entringer, both of Colman; daughter-in-law Pat Entringer, Colman; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, one son Mike, a daughter-in-law Sandy, one brother and two sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Colman, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 pm Sunday at St. Peter Catholic Church with a 6:00 pm scripture service. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -