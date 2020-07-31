Ray Mount



Ray Mount was born and raised in Vermillion, South Dakota. Some of his early years were spent during the depression about which he described in his book "The Great Depression and Me." He was a WWII veteran, and after discharge, returned to Vermillion where he studied at the University of South Dakota. While attending USD, he married Mary Jane Brewer and resided in Vermillion until graduation in 1951. He began working for the SD Department of Social Services in Charles Mix County, and later in Bon Homme County, eventually as the county director. Ray started graduate school at the University of Nebraska commuting from Yankton and began working in child welfare in seven counties. Two years later he became the district supervisor in Vocational Rehabilitation. He started the Yankton State Hospital Rehabilitation program and was a consultant for the mentally disabled. He retired after 40 years of service. In 1999 he and his second wife, Fran, moved to Texas. He would often say that his feet were in Texas but his heart would always be in South Dakota.



He was preceded in death by grandparents and parents, Gladys and Clarence. Family consists of his daughter, Kathy Kropuenske in Granbury, Texas and son Jim Mount in Sioux Falls; brother Elmer in Sioux Falls; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Ray passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A private service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Bergen Lutheran Church, Meckling, South Dakota with a public inurnment at Evergreen Cemetery, Meckling, following the service.









