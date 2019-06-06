Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Bogenhagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond A. Bogenhagen


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond A. Bogenhagen Obituary
Raymond A. Bogenhagen

Dell Rapids - Raymond Arthur Bogenhagen, age 91, of Dell Rapids, SD died peacefully June 4, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society of Pipestone, MN.

Ray is survived by his wife Wilma of 65 years, and his 5 daughters. Norma (Richard) Ingalls, Colorado Springs, CO; Nancy (Kenny) Scheidt, Luverne, MN; Marcia (Michael) Forte, Colorado Springs, CO; Betty Bogenhagen, Sioux Falls, SD and Sue Torney, Cheyenne WY. 6 grandchildren, Adam Ingalls, Elizabeth Scheidt, Kristen Scheidt, Ryan Hanscom, Sarah Torney, and Leah Torney. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ray is proceeded in death by his parents; 6 sisters and 5 brothers.

Visitation will be from 5-7 Thursday evening at the Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, with funeral services starting at 10:30am on Friday, June 7th at Faith Lutheran Church.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now