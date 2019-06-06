|
|
Raymond A. Bogenhagen
Dell Rapids - Raymond Arthur Bogenhagen, age 91, of Dell Rapids, SD died peacefully June 4, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society of Pipestone, MN.
Ray is survived by his wife Wilma of 65 years, and his 5 daughters. Norma (Richard) Ingalls, Colorado Springs, CO; Nancy (Kenny) Scheidt, Luverne, MN; Marcia (Michael) Forte, Colorado Springs, CO; Betty Bogenhagen, Sioux Falls, SD and Sue Torney, Cheyenne WY. 6 grandchildren, Adam Ingalls, Elizabeth Scheidt, Kristen Scheidt, Ryan Hanscom, Sarah Torney, and Leah Torney. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ray is proceeded in death by his parents; 6 sisters and 5 brothers.
Visitation will be from 5-7 Thursday evening at the Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, with funeral services starting at 10:30am on Friday, June 7th at Faith Lutheran Church.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 6, 2019