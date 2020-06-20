Raymond Adams
Sioux City
- Raymond H. Adams, 79, of Sioux City, IA passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.