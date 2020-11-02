1/
Raymond Binder
Raymond Binder

Corson - Raymond J. Binder age 86 a long-time resident of Corson, SD, passed away Sunday November 1, 2020. Services will be announced at a future date.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Pat (Ed) Rada, and Maria (Matt Wilka) Binder, both of Sioux Falls; his grandchildren, Angel Leedy, Sioux Falls, Brandi (Jeremy) Roberts and their children, Ethan and Jack, Carver, MN, Jessica (Kevin) Cunniff and their children, Keegan and Carter, Lakeview, MN; his siblings, Don Binder, Highmore, SD, Albert (Alvera) Binder, Yankton, SD, Lydia Willman, Phil Pfeiffer, Sylvia (Joe) Gratzfeld, and Sophia Ryken, all of Yankton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

His parents Charles and Martha, and brothers Benedict, Louis, Charles, and Paul preceded him in death. www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
