Raymond Bunjer
1930 - 2020
Raymond Bunjer

Lennox - Raymond Bunjer, 90, of Lennox, died Oct. 8, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. He was born in 1930 and grew up near Lennox graduating from Lennox High in 1948. He was a decorated veteran who served in the US Army during the Korean War. In 1955 he married Delores Siepkes. The couple farmed north of Lennox. Wife, Delores died in 2011. Survivors: six children: Larry (Lori) Bunjer, Lennox, Sharon Bunjer, Lennox, Diane (Joel) Begeman, Lennox, Carla (Roland) Krumbach, Hartford, Lori (Brad) Adkins. Tea and Lisa (Bruce) Shay, Lennox; 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Bunjer, Omaha. Public services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian Church. Visitation, also at the church will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service, with the family present. In lieu of flowers, memorials to charity are preferred. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
