Resources
Dell Rapids - Raymond D. Crisp, 87, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Avera Dells Area Hospital. His funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the United Methodist Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 will begin at 1:00 p.m. The family will be present from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kahler-Brende Funeral Home.

He is survived by his son, Gary (Linda) Crisp of Brandon; his daughters, Nancy (Curt) Andersen of Colton, and Cindy Crisp (George Breen) of Dell Rapids; two grandchildren, Timothy (Kimberley) Bares and Jessica (Joshua) Willprecht; his four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jenna, Jase Willprecht and Jordyn Bares; his step-grandson, Ben DeSchepper (Mandy) and five step-great grandchildren, Trevor, Shelby, Nicholas, Sean and Jacob.

Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
