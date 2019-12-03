Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Hills of Rest Cemetery
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Raymond Dell Obituary
Raymond Dell

Sioux Falls - Raymond Dell, 97, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Ava's Hospice House with family at his side.

Grateful for having shared his life are his sons John (Peggy) Dell, Grand Rapids, MI, David (Ginny) Dell, Climax, MI; daughters Diane (Rodney) Ensz, Sioux Falls, SD, Laurie Steilow, Rogers, AR; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Hills of Rest Cemetery with a memorial service to follow at 3pm at Grace Lutheran Church.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
