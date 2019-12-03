|
Raymond Dell
Sioux Falls - Raymond Dell, 97, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Ava's Hospice House with family at his side.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sons John (Peggy) Dell, Grand Rapids, MI, David (Ginny) Dell, Climax, MI; daughters Diane (Rodney) Ensz, Sioux Falls, SD, Laurie Steilow, Rogers, AR; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Hills of Rest Cemetery with a memorial service to follow at 3pm at Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019