George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Raymond Garza

Raymond Garza Obituary
Raymond Garza

Sioux Falls - Raymond (Ray) Garza, 70, died on Wednesday, Nov.13, 2019. Ray's family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Sunday, Nov.17, 2019 from 2 - 4 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory at 3408 East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Ray's name to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

Grateful for having shared his life are Nancy, of Sioux Falls, their feline companion, Fia; Nancy's mother, Fern Omanson of Sioux Falls, SD; Nancy's sister, Barb Smith and her husband, Doug of Sioux Falls, SD; and those special friends whom Raymond considered his family. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
